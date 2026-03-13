Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates biathlete Yerbol Khamitov on Paralympic gold medal

In his congratulatory letter, the Kazakh president noted that thanks to his hard work and strength of spirit, the athlete overcame a difficult path and achieved an outstanding result worthy of deep respect.

To note, Yerbol Khamitov brought Team Kazakhstan its first medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics after claiming a bronze medal in the men’s sitting sprint cross-country skiing event.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Yerbol Khamitov more brilliant victories, strong health, and endless energy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov wins gold at the 2026 Paralympic Games.