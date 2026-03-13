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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates biathlete Yerbol Khamitov on Paralympic gold medal

    19:38, 13 March 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Yerbol Khamitov on winning the men's para biathlon sprint pursuit sitting gold at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates biathlete Yerbol Khamitov on Paralympic gold medal
    Photo credit: Paralympic Training Center

    In his congratulatory letter, the Kazakh president noted that thanks to his hard work and strength of spirit, the athlete overcame a difficult path and achieved an outstanding result worthy of deep respect.

    To note, Yerbol Khamitov brought Team Kazakhstan its first medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics after claiming a bronze medal in the men’s sitting sprint cross-country skiing event.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Yerbol Khamitov more brilliant victories, strong health, and endless energy.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov wins gold at the 2026 Paralympic Games. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Sport Paralympic Games 2026 Winter Olympics Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Biathlon
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