Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards World Taekwondo President Dostyq Order

he Head of State noted that the visit of Chungwon Choue is a landmark event for the country’s sports community and affirms the World Taekwondo’s readiness to render all-around support for the development of taekwondo in Kazakhstan.

He said taekwondo is not just an Olympic sport but also a philosophy based on the principles of harmony, discipline and mutual respect that unites millions of people around the world.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the holding of Kazakhstan Open 2025, an international G-1 ranking tournament, in Astana reveals great opportunities for the professional growth of the country’s sportsmen, for exchanging practices and raising the national federation’s competitiveness.

He also expressed confidence that joint efforts will contribute to the promotion of taekwondo in Kazakhstan and strengthen ties between the nations.

In turn, the President of World Taekwondo expressed deep gratitude to the Head of State for a warm welcome and for supporting taekwondo development in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State awarded President of World Taekwondo Chungwon Choue the Dostyq Order, II Degree, for his significant contribution to the development of taekwondo around the world. Chungwon Choue also handed the Head of State the 9th dan black belt in a sign of profound respect.