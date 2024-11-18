EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Serbia for official visit

    20:27, 18 November 2024

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Belgrade for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Serbia for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Belgrade Airport.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Serbia for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President’s plane was escorted by fighter jets of the Serbian Air Forces.

     

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Serbia for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The program of the visit includes negotiations at the highest level. The presidents will discuss the prospects for interaction between the two states in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    A number of bilateral documents is expected to be signed following the talks.

    A meeting with Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević will be held as well. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Serbia for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Kazakhstan-Serbia Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All