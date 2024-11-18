Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Serbia for official visit
20:27, 18 November 2024
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Belgrade for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of Akorda.
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Belgrade Airport.
The Kazakh President’s plane was escorted by fighter jets of the Serbian Air Forces.
The program of the visit includes negotiations at the highest level. The presidents will discuss the prospects for interaction between the two states in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
A number of bilateral documents is expected to be signed following the talks.
A meeting with Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević will be held as well.