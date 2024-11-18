Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Serbia for official visit

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Belgrade Airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh President’s plane was escorted by fighter jets of the Serbian Air Forces.

Photo credit: Akorda

The program of the visit includes negotiations at the highest level. The presidents will discuss the prospects for interaction between the two states in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

A number of bilateral documents is expected to be signed following the talks.

A meeting with Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević will be held as well.