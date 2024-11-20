Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Viktor Orbán visit Hungary vs Germany football match

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hungary for a state visit. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán greeted the Kazakh President at the airport of Budapest.

In Budapest, President Tokayev is expected to hold talks with President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss prospects for further development of strategic partnership between the countries in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.