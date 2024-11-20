Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Viktor Orbán visit Hungary vs Germany football match
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Budapest for a state visit, and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán visited a football match between Hungary and Germany in the Nations League group stage at the Puskas Arena Park on November 19, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hungary for a state visit. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán greeted the Kazakh President at the airport of Budapest.
In Budapest, President Tokayev is expected to hold talks with President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss prospects for further development of strategic partnership between the countries in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.