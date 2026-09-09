KASE launches new service for Islamic investors

Developed in partnership with fintech ecosystem Ailat, the service became available on the KASE website on September 9, giving investors direct access to the results of securities screenings.

The screening process consists of three stages. An AI-powered system first calculates the required indicators, after which the results are reviewed by experts. The Sharia Supervisory Board then makes the final determination based on standards developed by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

KASE CEO Adil Mukhamejanov said the initiative is part of efforts to expand Islamic finance and create new opportunities in Kazakhstan’s capital market.

“We are seeing strong interest in ethical investment from both local and international participants and are working to make our market as transparent and attractive as possible,” he said.

KASE expects its partnership with Ailat to further integrate artificial intelligence into securities analysis while making it easier for investors to identify financial instruments that meet Islamic finance requirements.

Ailat founder Azat Otepbay said the initiative could also support the broader development of Islamic finance across Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The fintech ecosystem provides financial and technology services designed, among other things, to help users select instruments that comply with Islamic finance principles.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced plans to streamline IPO preparations and shorten the bond issuance process under its 2026-2030 Capital Market Development Program.