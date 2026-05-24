Karakol training center to become Central Asia’s energy hub

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy, during the visit Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and Ilgiz Sydygaliev, General Director of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan, showcased key facilities in the Chui and Issyk-Kul regions, including the 500 kV Kemin substation, Bishkek Electric Grid production sites, and the Unigrin solar power plant under construction.

The delegation also reviewed plans for a modern training center and high-voltage training ground in Karakol, a project initiated by Ibraev in partnership with JSC Grid Company of Tatarstan. Once operational, the center will serve as a regional hub, offering advanced training for energy specialists from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, while enhancing local expertise and safety standards.

Discussions further addressed infrastructure modernization, automation, and joint personnel training. Officials noted that the visit marked a significant step forward in Kyrgyz-Tatar energy cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to build giant power banks to store green energy.