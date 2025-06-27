Karaganda Zoo announces new arrivals
10:11, 27 June 2025
Three young buffalos joined the Karaganda Zoo family. They were born in 2024 at the farm in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The animals were brought to Karaganda by a special vehicle providing their safety and convenience.
The animals eat a wide variety of foods, including carrots, beetroot and wheat, director of the Karaganda Zoo Gulnara Adambekova said, adding buffalos are not afraid of people. Zookeepers take care of them, feed them and cleanse their enclosures.
She stressed the zoo plans to bring European bisons from the Belovezhskaya Pushcha.
It is worth reminding, Amur tigers arrived in Kazakhstan from the Netherlands.