EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Karaganda Zoo announces new arrivals

    10:11, 27 June 2025

    Three young buffalos joined the Karaganda Zoo family. They were born in 2024 at the farm in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Karaganda Zoo announces new arrivals
    Photo credit: Karaganda region akimat

    The animals were brought to Karaganda by a special vehicle providing their safety and convenience.

    Karaganda Zoo announces new arrivals
    Photo credit: Karaganda region akimat

    The animals eat a wide variety of foods, including carrots, beetroot and wheat, director of the Karaganda Zoo Gulnara Adambekova said, adding buffalos are not afraid of people. Zookeepers take care of them, feed them and cleanse their enclosures.

    Karaganda Zoo announces new arrivals
    Photo credit: Karaganda region akimat

    She stressed the zoo plans to bring European bisons from the Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

    It is worth reminding, Amur tigers arrived in Kazakhstan from the Netherlands.

    Animals Karaganda Zoo Regions Kazakhstan Nature Ecology
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All