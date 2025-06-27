Karaganda Zoo announces new arrivals

The animals were brought to Karaganda by a special vehicle providing their safety and convenience.

Photo credit: Karaganda region akimat

The animals eat a wide variety of foods, including carrots, beetroot and wheat, director of the Karaganda Zoo Gulnara Adambekova said, adding buffalos are not afraid of people. Zookeepers take care of them, feed them and cleanse their enclosures.

Photo credit: Karaganda region akimat

She stressed the zoo plans to bring European bisons from the Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

It is worth reminding, Amur tigers arrived in Kazakhstan from the Netherlands.