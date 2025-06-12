Karaganda region launches construction of a major commercial dairy farm
Karaganda region is building a modern commercial dairy farm for 6,000 cattle head in Rodnikov rural area of Ossakarov district, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The farm with the annual capacity of 70,000 tons of milk is being built by Eurasia Invest LTD company.
As many as 180 people will be employed here with the commissioning of the farm.
Governor of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev visited the dairy farm construction site.
According to Ivan Georgiadi, founder of Eurasia Invest LTD, the first phase of the project will be commissioned this year. The company has already bought the first batch of Holstein-Friesian cows.
“The farm will have its own forage reserve. We have already planted almost one thousand hectares of corn and alfalfa,” he said.
The company also plans to install 120 irrigation sprinklers and build a vegetable storehouse with a capacity of 12,000 tons.
“This is a very important project. Recently we have commissioned a dairy farm for 1200 cattle head in Nura districts. With the new initiatives, we will be able to fully meet the need in domestic raw materials of our dairy farms and reduce import dependence,” governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev said.