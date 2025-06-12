Karaganda region launches construction of a major commercial dairy farm

The farm with the annual capacity of 70,000 tons of milk is being built by Eurasia Invest LTD company.

As many as 180 people will be employed here with the commissioning of the farm.

Governor of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev visited the dairy farm construction site.

Photo credit: Karaganda region's akimat

According to Ivan Georgiadi, founder of Eurasia Invest LTD, the first phase of the project will be commissioned this year. The company has already bought the first batch of Holstein-Friesian cows.

“The farm will have its own forage reserve. We have already planted almost one thousand hectares of corn and alfalfa,” he said.

Photo credit: Karaganda region's akimat

The company also plans to install 120 irrigation sprinklers and build a vegetable storehouse with a capacity of 12,000 tons.