Spring planting season starts in Karaganda region

This shift aims to bolster livestock development and enhance food security by increasing the production of potatoes and vegetables.

Anuar Tyulyubekov, head of the regional agricultural department, announced the start of the sowing campaign.

“To date, farmers in all districts have begun sowing. As of May 11, grain crops have been planted on 121,700 hectares, oilseeds on 12,200 hectares, potatoes on 2,100 hectares, vegetables on 140 hectares, and forage crops on 19,500 hectares. The main phase of the sowing campaign will begin in the second half of May,” he said.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

He noted that with the government support, local farmers were able to purchase high-quality seeds and mineral fertilizers ahead of time, as well as upgrade their farm equipment.

The sowing campaign involves 10,500 tractors, 229 seeding complexes, over 4,400 seeding machines, and 9,700 other units of equipment.

Efforts are ongoing to bring more irrigated land into use. Farmers have been provided with subsidized diesel fuel and are receiving state support in the form of subsidies for seed production, pesticide and fertilizer purchases, and water delivery services.

Additionally, agricultural producers are benefiting from preferential loans under the "Ken Dala" and "Ken Dala 2" programs.

As reported earlier, the Karaganda region recorded its largest grain harvest in 13 years, totaling 1.3 million tons.