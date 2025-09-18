EN
    Kairat vs Sporting football match to be aired live

    11:14, 18 September 2025

    The first group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League will take place on the night of September 18–19 in Lisbon, where Sporting will face Kairat, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

    The live broadcast of the Sporting vs Kairat match will begin at 12:00 am Kazakhstan time and will be available on the Qazaqstan TV channel.

    As reported earlier, Almaty football club Kairat has flown to Portugal to face local Sporting FC in the UEFA Champions League.

     

    FC Kairat Live Broadcast Football Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
