Kairat vs Sporting football match to be aired live
11:14, 18 September 2025
The first group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League will take place on the night of September 18–19 in Lisbon, where Sporting will face Kairat, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
The live broadcast of the Sporting vs Kairat match will begin at 12:00 am Kazakhstan time and will be available on the Qazaqstan TV channel.
As reported earlier, Almaty football club Kairat has flown to Portugal to face local Sporting FC in the UEFA Champions League.