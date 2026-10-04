EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kaipanov brings another wrestling medal to Kazakhstan at Asian Games

    01:17, 4 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov has won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kaipanov brings another wrestling medal to Kazakhstan at Asian Games
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    Competing in the men’s 74kg weight category, Kaipanov faced India’s Sagar Jaglan in the bronze-medal bout.

    The Kazakhstani wrestler delivered a confident performance, securing a 5-0 victory to claim third place on the podium.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Nilufar Raimova claimed bronze in the women’s wrestling at the Asian Games.

     

    Sport Asian Games Wrestling National Olympic Committee
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All