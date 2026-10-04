Kaipanov brings another wrestling medal to Kazakhstan at Asian Games
01:17, 4 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov has won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the men’s 74kg weight category, Kaipanov faced India’s Sagar Jaglan in the bronze-medal bout.
The Kazakhstani wrestler delivered a confident performance, securing a 5-0 victory to claim third place on the podium.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Nilufar Raimova claimed bronze in the women’s wrestling at the Asian Games.