K-beauty goes high-tech: S. Korea eyes cosmetics as new export driver

According to the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Koo remarked at the meeting with representatives of leading cosmetics companies to discuss ways to further strengthen the industry by leveraging advanced technologies.

Koo stated that the K-beauty industry has expanded beyond cosmetics to become a future strategic sector integrating artificial intelligence, data, and devices.

He added that the government and the private sector will usher in a new era for K-beauty, created by South Korea and leading the world.

In the first quarter of 2026, South Korea’s cosmetics exports reached $3.1 billion, representing nearly a 20% increase from the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

In 2025, Asia’s fourth-largest economy became the world’s second-largest cosmetics exporter, with exports totaling $11.4 billion, surpassing the United States’ $10.8 billion. France led the market with $24.3 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that South Korea’s cosmetics industry recorded a trade surplus exceeding $10 billion in 2025, marking a milestone for the country’s booming K-beauty sector.