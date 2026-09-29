The 37-year-old goalkeeper previously played for Juventus from 2015 to 2017, making 22 appearances across two seasons. During his first spell, he won two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup.

After leaving Turin, Neto spent five years in Spain with Valencia and Barcelona, followed by three seasons in England with Bournemouth and Arsenal. He returned to Brazil last season, joining Botafogo.

Neto now returns to Juventus for a second spell with the Bianconeri.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four leading European football leagues had called for sweeping governance reforms at FIFA, warning that its current structure concentrates excessive power in the organisation’s presidency.