Jubilee of Hope concludes with closing of Holy Door in Vatican

The ceremony, scheduled for 9:30 a.m., will be led by Pope Leo XIV and will formally conclude the Holy Year that began on December 24, 2024. The closing is expected to be attended by senior Church officials and civil authorities, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella, as well as large numbers of the faithful gathered in and around the Vatican.

According to the Dicastery for Evangelization, more than 33.4 million pilgrims from 185 countries took part in Jubilee events, exceeding the Vatican’s initial estimates. Europe accounted for 62.63% of participants, followed by North America (16.54%), South America (9.44%) and Asia (7.69%), with smaller shares from Oceania, Central America and the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East.

By country, Italy represented 36.34% of pilgrims, followed by the United States (12.57%) and Spain (6.23%). Significant participation was also recorded from Brazil, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Mexico, France and several other countries.

The Vatican describes the closing of the Holy Door as one of the most significant moments of the Jubilee. During the event, Pope Leo XIV will offer a prayer of thanksgiving and personally close the two bronze door leaves of St. Peter’s Basilica. The Holy Door serves as a central symbol of the Jubilee, representing reconciliation, spiritual renewal and the message of mercy. The physical sealing of the Holy Door will take place privately about ten days later.

The rite follows a tradition formalized in 1975 and later simplified by Pope Saint John Paul II during the Great Jubilee of 2000, eliminating the public walling-up of the door. The Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica is scheduled to be opened again in 2033 for the Jubilee of the Redemption.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, last month a Kazakhstani delegation met with Pope Leo XIV and took part in an international roundtable on interfaith dialogue.