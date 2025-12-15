Jose Antonio Kast wins Chile presidency in runoff vote

According to the electoral commission, the 59-year-old politician secured 58.30% of the vote, while his main rival, Communist Party member and candidate of the ruling left-centrist alliance, Jeannette Jara, received 41.70%, with more than 95% of ballots counted.

“Democracy has spoken loud and clear,” Jara said while conceding defeat. “I have communicated with Jose Antonio Kast and wished him success for the good of Chile.”

Kast, who ran for president for the third time, focused his campaign on tough measures against crime and illegal migration. He has proposed deploying the military to high-crime areas, strengthening border controls, and deporting migrants residing in the country illegally. Once viewed by many voters as too extreme, he gained broader support amid growing public concern over security.

Supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters in Santiago on Sunday evening, waving Chilean flags. “I grew up in a peaceful Chile where you could go out in the street without fear,” said Ignacio Segovia, a 23-year-old engineering student. “Now you can’t go out peacefully.”

🚨BREAKING: Thousands of Chileans flood the streets to celebrate the win of pro-Trump populist Jose Antonio Kast Rist



Chile has defeated communism today. pic.twitter.com/czSBu8IJOQ — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) December 15, 2025

Kast will become the first far-right president of Chile since the era of Augusto Pinochet. He studied law at the Catholic University of Chile and has been active in politics for about three decades. He is set to take office on March 11.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the president-elect, noting that the United States hopes to cooperate with the new administration to strengthen regional security and expand trade ties. Argentine President Javier Milei also welcomed Kast’s “convincing victory.”

As Qazinform News Agency earlier reported, Chile held one of its most polarizing elections in recent years, with Kast and Jara advancing to a December runoff after neither secured the majority required for an outright victory. The runoff contenders, José Antonio Kast and Jeannette Jara, represented contrasting political backgrounds and approaches that reflected broader global political trends.