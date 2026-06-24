Jordan’s trade deficit shrinks 13.4% during first four months of 2026

National exports increased by 7.3 percent to JD2.956 billion, while reexports recorded a stronger rise of 15.1 percent, reaching JD909 million. As a result, total exports climbed 9 percent to JD3.865 billion. Meanwhile, imports declined by 1.5 percent to JD6.559 billion.

The export-to-import coverage ratio improved to 59 percent, compared with 53 percent in the same period last year, marking a six-percentage-point increase.

Growth in national exports was led by raw potash, which surged 44.7 percent. Exports of nitrogenous and chemical fertilizers rose 9.6 percent, followed by raw phosphate at 9 percent, pharmaceutical products at 8.9 percent, and knitted clothing and accessories at 4.9 percent. In contrast, exports of jewelry and precious metals fell by 17.1 percent.

On the import side, purchases of crude oil and petroleum products increased by 30.6 percent, while imports of plastics and related products rose 10.3 percent. Imports of jewelry and precious metals declined sharply by 37.6 percent, machinery and tools dropped 30.5 percent, and vehicles and motorcycles fell 10.8 percent. Imports of electrical machinery and equipment, however, edged up by 4.2 percent.

The rise in national exports was driven by stronger shipments to Syria, non-Arab Asian markets, including India, and European Union countries, notably the Netherlands.

Import growth was mainly fueled by increased purchases from Arab Free Trade Area countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, as well as non-Arab Asian markets, including India.

In April alone, total exports reached JD1.175 billion, consisting of JD827 million in national exports and JD348 million in reexports. Imports amounted to JD1.962 billion, leaving a monthly trade deficit of JD787 million.

Compared with April 2025, total exports rose by 38.7 percent. National exports increased 25.1 percent, while reexports surged 87.1 percent. Imports grew by 2.1 percent, and the monthly trade deficit narrowed by 26.7 percent.

Earlier, it was reported Jordan’s production in the manufacturing sector totals 21 billion US dollars.