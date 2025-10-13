Jordan's tourism revenues rise 1.4% in September – CBJ

Tourism revenues rose by 6.8 percent during the first nine months of 2025, topping about $6 billion, compared to a 4.3 percent decrease in the same period in 2024, when they amounted to $5,571.8 million. The upswing is attributed to a 14.5 percent rise in tourist numbers.



The data indicated that tourism revenues from Asian nationalities increased by 36.2 percent during the first nine months of 2025, European nationalities 29.6 percent, American nationalities 16.9 percent, Arab nationalities 4.1 percent, and other nationalities 33.1 percent, while revenues from Jordanian expatriates declined by 0.6 percent.



The data also showed a 4.4 percent increase in tourism spending abroad during the first nine months of 2025, reaching $1.6 billion. In September alone, spending rose by 8.2 percent to $145.4 million, the figures showed.

