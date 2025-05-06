Jordan, Germany launch roadmap for decarbonizing building sector

In her opening remarks, Amani Azzam, Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said decarbonizing buildings is a "key" step in Jordan’s climate strategy.



Azzam announced buildings account for nearly 40 percent of the Kingdom’s electricity consumption and contribute "significantly" to national carbon emissions.



Azzam stated that Jordan aims to reduce its carbon emissions by up to 40 percent by 2030 to align with the Paris Agreement by expanding reliance on green energy.



To achieve this vision, she stressed the need for "effective" collaboration, sound legislation, and specialized training, lauding the current roadmap as "feasible and actionable."



Describing the initiative as a "long-term" investment for future generations, Azzam expressed hope that the roadmap would serve as a foundation for "broader" cooperation in the decarbonization field.



Nidal Qassem, Director of the Planning and International Cooperation Directorate at the Ministry, described the workshop as a "key" platform to explore enhanced bilateral cooperation with Germany. He stressed that improving energy efficiency is "vital for sustainability" and economic growth, especially amid mounting global climate challenges.



Meanwhile, Lina Mobaideen, Director of the Energy Efficiency and Climate Change Directorate, noted that Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision features several initiatives focused on energy due to its "strategic" importance. She pointed out that the building sector is the "largest" energy consumer and carbon emitter in Jordan, which presents an opportunity for impactful reforms.



Noting several obstacles, she referred to limited public awareness and the high costs of implementation, urging collective responsibility, particularly with private sector involvement to overcome these challenges.



Representing the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Andreas Reismann, reiterated "strength" of Jordan-Germany cooperation and its role in supporting decarbonization goals. He called for coordinated legal frameworks to support implementation to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.



Sila Martinez Goez, Program Manager at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), emphasized in a recorded message the importance of the roadmap as a tool for sharing the best practices and fostering collaboration to reduce emissions.



She called for integrating and expanding these practices across the region, citing initiatives by the German Energy Agency to establish teams designed for carbon neutrality.

As earlier reported, Jordan digitizes 65% of public services as the ICT sector gains momentum.