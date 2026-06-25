Jordan, Azerbaijan explore energy cooperation

Talks were held on the sidelines of Qadi’s participation in the 20th Parliamentary Union Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, according to a House statement.

During the meeting, Qadi and Shahbazov highlighted the "strong" bilateral relations under leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, which provide a "solid" foundation for expanding cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

Qadi said Jordan has an "advanced" legislative and investment environment for energy projects, adding that regulations governing investment, conventional energy, and renewable energy have been "continuously" developed in recent years.

The two sides reviewed a preliminary framework for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering energy production, exports, and supply, and assessed potential cooperation in oil, gas, and renewable energy.

Shahbazov, in turn, called for signing an energy cooperation memorandum between the relevant ministries in Jordan and Azerbaijan and establishing a working group to identify future cooperation areas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan hands over an oil tanker to Turkmenistan.