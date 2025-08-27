Jordan appreciates Kazakhstan’s role in promotion of peace and stability – King Abdullah II
During the talks in Akorda, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan highlighted important role of Kazakhstan in promotion of peace and stability, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said it was a great honor for him to meet Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan, expressing gratitude for warm welcome and hospitality.
He noted that Jordan highly appreciates the relations with Kazakhstan.
King Abdullah II said that during the meeting, the sides will sign new agreements in healthcare, agriculture and other promising areas.
According to him, the upcoming Kazakh-Jordanian Forum will become an important step towards development of partnership, especially in private sector.
“We also value Kazakhstan’s constructive role in the promotion of peace and stability. I would like to express my gratitude for supporting us in de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East. There are many complexities on the gobal stage today. I would like to highlight that we will promote our bilateral ties, and we will always be thankful to you for your leadership,” King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein said.