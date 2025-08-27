Jordan appreciates Kazakhstan’s role in promotion of peace and stability – King Abdullah II

He said it was a great honor for him to meet Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan, expressing gratitude for warm welcome and hospitality.

He noted that Jordan highly appreciates the relations with Kazakhstan.

King Abdullah II said that during the meeting, the sides will sign new agreements in healthcare, agriculture and other promising areas.

According to him, the upcoming Kazakh-Jordanian Forum will become an important step towards development of partnership, especially in private sector.