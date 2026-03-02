Jordan activates emergency energy plan following gas supply disruption

In a press statement on Sunday, Kharabsheh said the ministry has activated the approved emergency response plan, shifting generation to alternative fuel sources to ensure continuity of power supply.

The contingency measures include the import of liquefied natural gas through a floating storage and re-gasification unit, in addition to increased reliance on diesel and heavy fuel oil.



He noted that substituting diesel for natural gas has raised daily operating costs for the National Electric Power Company by approximately JD1.8 million.

Kharabsheh underlined that Jordan maintains adequate strategic fuel reserves and confirmed that the fuel supply chain is operating without technical disruptions.