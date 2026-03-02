EN
    Jordan activates emergency energy plan following gas supply disruption

    02:26, 2 March 2026

    Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said regional developments had resulted in a disruption of natural gas supplies to the Kingdom from Mediterranean offshore fields, which are primarily utilized for electricity generation, PETRA reported.

    Photo credit: Petra

    In a press statement on Sunday, Kharabsheh said the ministry has activated the approved emergency response plan, shifting generation to alternative fuel sources to ensure continuity of power supply.

    The contingency measures include the import of liquefied natural gas through a floating storage and re-gasification unit, in addition to increased reliance on diesel and heavy fuel oil.

    He noted that substituting diesel for natural gas has raised daily operating costs for the National Electric Power Company by approximately JD1.8 million.

    Kharabsheh underlined that Jordan maintains adequate strategic fuel reserves and confirmed that the fuel supply chain is operating without technical disruptions.

    Jordan World News Middle East Energy Oil and Gas
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
