Job applications in the Age of AI – benefits and challenges

AI and job seekers

A report from NBC News highlights how new AI-powered tools are helping job seekers quickly craft resumes and cover letters with the help of ready-made templates and algorithms. These technologies aim to streamline the process, making it easier for those who may lack experience in writing professional documents.

One major challenge for companies is the overwhelming surge in applications. With the help of AI, candidates can submit dozens of applications in a matter of minutes, significantly increasing recruiters' workloads.

Ironically, the very technology designed to simplify the hiring process ends up complicating the assessment of candidates' true capabilities. Candidates often rely on generic phrases and templates, leaving out unique details about their experience and qualifications.

Moreover, AI-generated resumes and cover letters often appear similar, making it harder to distinguish individual candidates' unique qualities. This makes it harder for employers to gauge how well a candidate aligns with the company culture or the demands of a specific role.

AI and employers

This issue becomes even more pronounced for large companies that receive thousands of applications for each vacancy. While automation streamlines the initial selection process, it also necessitates the use of additional filtering systems, often powered by AI. These include using verification codes or prompts requiring specific words in responses.

This approach introduces new challenges, as genuine but less tech-savvy applicants may be unfairly excluded from consideration. Additionally, studies show biases in AI hiring tools.

Recruitment and technology experts caution that relying too heavily on AI could strip the hiring process of its human element. They advise job seekers to treat AI as a helpful tool rather than a substitute for personalized effort.

The key advice for both job seekers and employers right now is to strike a balance between leveraging technology and keeping a personal touch in the hiring process.