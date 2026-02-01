Jewels of Emirates Show shines in Sharjah with luxury pavilion debut

It was organised with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

It featured exclusive gold and diamond collections, bespoke watches, and rare gemstone pieces from global jewellery makers.

It also combined modern design with traditional craftsmanship, positioning Sharjah as a hub for jewellery sourcing and trade.

The Luxury Pavilion was launched for the first time, showcasing premium jewellery houses and bespoke designs.

Visitors included prominent collectors, major buyers, and industry experts.

Rare colored diamonds (pink and yellow) prized by investors, limited-edition Swiss watches with advanced complications and diamond embellishments, royal bridal sets with white diamonds, pearls, and colored stones, heritage collections crafted with traditional techniques and gems from historic mines, and Gulf pearls, celebrated for their exceptional size and signature Al Jiwan luster, were on display.

This year saw record Italian involvement, with 36 exhibitors representing prestigious jewellery houses.

Italian collections were presented across three themes, highlighting the diversity and creativity of Italian design.

To note, Dubai’s luxury transport sector recorded a 44 percent increase in trips in 2024, reaching 43,443,678 compared to 30,219,821 in 2023. This sector has marked a record growth, the highest in recent years for the luxury transport sector via e-hail.