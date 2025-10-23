Jewelry made from Karaganda coal showcased at Milan Fashion Week

Olga Zeller began creating accessories in 2016, initially working with natural stones, leather, jewelry resin, and other materials. She started using coal in 2019 during a project dedicated to Kazakhstan’s cities. While designing accessories for clothing representing Karaganda, she chose coal as a symbol of the mining region and created large earrings from it.

"Those earrings, of course, were unwearable - they were fragile and left stains on skin and clothing. Over time, I learned how to stabilize coal. I work with jewelry resin, which I use to stabilize the coal and prevent it from making clothing dirty," Olga says.

Living in a private house, Olga buys coal for heating and occasionally finds pieces with mineral inclusions, which she uses in her work. She says that anthracite is the most beautiful and highest-quality coal.

"Of course, anthracite is not used for heating - it would be too expensive, and each piece must be selected by hand. But the company we buy coal from knows what I do and always brings me a bucket of anthracite," Olga shared.

Olga’s creations have gained recognition at competitions in Kazakhstan and have been exhibited at various shows and art fairs.

In late September, she presented her jewelry collection at Milan Fashion Week, where the TuLOla brand sparked genuine interest among the audience. European fashion experts praised the concept, aesthetics, and craftsmanship.

Olga plans to continue developing her brand, expanding her jewelry line, and promoting Kazakhstani design on the international stage. In November, she is preparing to showcase her pieces at Kazakhstan Fashion Day and Türkiye Fashion Week.