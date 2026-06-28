The four female pandas that lived at Adventure World returned to China in June 2025 under a long-running joint breeding and conservation program. Their departure, followed by the return of the last two pandas from Tokyo's Ueno Zoo earlier this year, left Japan without giant pandas for the first time since 1972.

Over three decades, Adventure World successfully raised 17 panda cubs — the highest number born outside China — making the animals the park's main attraction for many years.

Rather than focusing on pandas, the park is now highlighting its other wildlife, including lions, elephants, tigers, dolphins, and penguins. Visitors can also enjoy new attractions, such as an immersive penguin exhibit and cafes overlooking animal enclosures. Local businesses have joined the effort by offering discounts and special promotions in partnership with the park.

According to local authorities, visitor numbers dipped immediately after the pandas left but recovered within a few months. Official data show the town welcomed 2.8% more tourists in 2025 than a year earlier.

Shirahama is also promoting its white-sand beaches and hot springs, long regarded as some of the town's biggest attractions.

Experts say the town's experience highlights the importance of building a sustainable tourism industry that extends beyond a single attraction. While the pandas played a major role in attracting visitors, Shirahama's long-term success will depend on encouraging travelers to return for the wider range of experiences the town has to offer.

Previously, Qazinform reported China tests a cyber panda to provide emotional support.