Japan’s real wages fall 2.8% in November, down for 11th straight month

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said inflation‑adjusted wages fell as a 3.3 percent rise in consumer prices outpaced a modest 0.5 percent increase in nominal wages, which averaged 310,202 yen (1,980 US dollars).

Persistently high food and energy costs have kept real wages — a key measure of consumer purchasing power — in negative territory for nearly a year, despite nominal wages rising for 47 consecutive months.

Nominal wage growth slowed from a revised 2.5 percent increase in October, weighed down by a sharp 17 percent drop in special earnings, which officials described as a volatile component.

The Bank of Japan is expected to closely monitor this spring’s wage negotiations as a key factor in determining the pace of future interest rate hikes, after raising rates last month to a 30‑year high.

Officials said December figures, which include winter bonuses, will provide a clearer picture of wage trends. In 2024, real wages posted year‑on‑year gains in June, July, November, and December, coinciding with bonus payments.