Japan's PM Takaichi cancels TV debate due to hand injury

In the program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was slated to hold a debate with leaders of other parties ahead of the election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The LDP informed the public broadcaster Sunday morning that Takaichi would cancel her participation in the 75-minute debate program from 9 a.m.

Takaichi went on a campaign trip to the Tokai central Japan region later in the day as scheduled.

Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she injured her hand during her campaign activities in the past couple of days and has been receiving treatment. "When I shook hands with a person who supports me enthusiastically, my hand was pulled hard and I hurt it," she said, adding, "I have chronic rheumatoid arthritis, so my hand became swollen."

As written before, Sanae Takaichi’s coalition pulls ahead in pre-election survey.