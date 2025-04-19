Japan's Onishi assumes ISS command, becomes 3rd Japanese commander

The 49-year-old former All Nippon Airways pilot, who arrived at the space station last month, will lead scientific experiments with supplies to be delivered by a SpaceX cargo spacecraft next week.

"My having the honor of accepting this major role shows that Japan's contributions to human space exploration have been recognized by the international community," Onishi said in a change of command ceremony.

Ovchinin and two other astronauts will depart the ISS aboard a Soyuz space craft on Saturday, according to NASA.

Planned experiments on the ISS under Onishi's command include testing carbon dioxide removal technology necessary for Gateway, a space station that will orbit the Moon as the centerpiece of the U.S.-led Artemis lunar exploration program.

Japan's Koichi Wakata commanded the ISS in 2014 and Akihiko Hoshide in 2021.

As earlier reported, the Indian government on Friday announced it will send an astronaut to space next month.