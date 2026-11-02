Japan’s Omron to hike India production tenfold

The rise will take the capacity to 3 million units in a year at the plant in the southern city of Chennai, Okada recently told Jiji Press.

The Chennai plant started operations in November last year with a single production line, shipping products for the Indian domestic market. Four more lines have been added to the plant so far.

Most of the components are imported from Vietnam, but Omron Healthcare aims to procure them in India in the future. The unit of device maker Omron Corp. also plans to export blood pressure monitors through a port in Chennai in the medium to long term.

Omron Healthcare has been expanding its market share for blood pressure monitors in India since it set up a local sales company in 2010. It is an industry leader in India with a population of over 1.4 billion, holding about 40 pct of the market.

Earlier, it was reported that researchers had developed wearable microsystem for accurate long-term blood pressure monitoring.