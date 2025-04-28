Japan's oldest person dies at 115

Hayashi, who was born on Sept. 2, 1909, died Saturday morning at a hospital in her hometown of Toki, Gifu Prefecture, according to the ministry and other sources.

She became Japan's oldest person last December following the death of Tomiko Itooka, who lived to the age of 116 and was recognized as the world's oldest person at the time of her death.

Japan's oldest person is now Mine Kondo, a 114-year-old resident of Kota, Aichi Prefecture.

Earlier it was reported that a 108-yr-old Japanese woman had been recognized as the world’s oldest female barber.