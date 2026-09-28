Japan’s ocean freight service fees surge 74.2% in August

The price index for ocean freight services reached a record high of 271.8, compared with an average of 100 in 2020, according to the central bank.

The overall services producer price index increased 3.7% to 115.4, accelerating slightly from a 3.6% rise in July.

Of the 146 items covered by the survey, prices increased for 121 items, while eight recorded declines.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to a 31-year high.