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    Japan’s ocean freight service fees surge 74.2% in August

    14:41, 28 September 2026

    Japan’s ocean freight transportation service fees rose 74.2% year on year in August, driven by higher crude oil and transportation costs amid the Middle East conflict, the Bank of Japan said Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Jiji Press.

    Japan’s ocean freight service fees surge 74.2% in August
    Photo credit: Unsplash

    The price index for ocean freight services reached a record high of 271.8, compared with an average of 100 in 2020, according to the central bank.

    The overall services producer price index increased 3.7% to 115.4, accelerating slightly from a 3.6% rise in July.

    Of the 146 items covered by the survey, prices increased for 121 items, while eight recorded declines.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to a 31-year high. 

    World News Japan Transport Banks Middle East situation JIJI Press
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