Japan’s industrial output drops 2.6% in November

The contraction followed an upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in October. Despite the decline, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry kept its overall assessment of industrial production unchanged, stating that output continues to “fluctuate indecisively.”

The seasonally adjusted production index for factories and mines fell to 102.0, based on the 2020 benchmark of 100, the ministry’s preliminary report showed.

Output decreased across 12 industries, including electrical machinery, information and communications electronics equipment, and motor vehicles.

Looking ahead, a survey of manufacturers suggests industrial output is expected to rise by 1.3 percent in December and surge by 8.0 percent in January.

Meanwhile, the industrial shipments index slipped 1.6 percent in November to 100.7, while inventories dropped 3.0 percent to 97.3.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Japan’s lawmakers are set to convene for a 150-day session beginning January 23.