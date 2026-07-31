Japan's Imperial couple express concern over Kumamoto earthquake damage

According to an aide, the Imperial couple were saddened that major damage had occurred again in the southwestern Japan prefecture while reconstruction efforts had been underway following the 2016 earthquakes.

They expressed sympathy for affected people staying in shelters and appreciation for those involved in rescue and emergency recovery efforts, the aide said.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture had risen to 28, with some cases still under investigation for possible links to the disaster.