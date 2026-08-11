Japan’s government debt hits record ¥1,346 trillion

According to the country’s Ministry of Finance, the increase underscores the government’s continued reliance on borrowing, as public spending continues to outpace tax revenues.

Based on Japan’s estimated population of 122.93 million as of July 1, the debt amounts to roughly 10.95 million yen per person.

Of the total, general government bonds accounted for 1,110,883.9 billion yen, up 6,585.5 billion yen. Borrowings declined by 3,787 billion yen to 40,537.4 billion yen, while short-term government securities rose by 2,099.9 billion yen to 94,399.4 billion yen.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. had topped the list of the world’s biggest government debtors.