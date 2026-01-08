Japan’s EV sales rise 1.6% in 2025, growth slows due to charging shortage

The modest growth, which excludes commercial vehicles such as buses or trucks, came despite the launch of new and revamped models by Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., as well as efforts by Chinese automaker BYD Co. to boost its presence in the Japanese market.

The data was released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

EVs accounted for just 1.6 percent of all new passenger vehicles in Japan, with registrations of EVs excluding minivehicles rising 17.1 percent from a year earlier to 39,885 units. By contrast, registrations of EV minivehicles fell 19.0 percent to 20,792 units.

EV sales at Toyota, which increased the driving range and kept the price of its bZ4X model down, grew 2.3-fold to 4,203 units, while the Japan Automobile Importers Association said those at BYD surged 68.3 percent to 3,742 vehicles.

The sluggish growth may force automakers to rethink their strategies to popularize EVs in the Japanese market, according to industry observers.

EVs are seen as greener alternatives to gasoline-powered cars as many countries step up efforts to decarbonize. Still, the European Commission, the European Union's executive body, has watered down plans to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel cars from 2035.