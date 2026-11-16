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    Japan's economy contracts 0.1% in third quarter, first decline in a year

    11:49, 16 November 2026

    Japan's economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.1% in the July-September quarter of 2026, marking its first decline in four quarters, as rising prices and severe weather weighed on consumer spending, government data showed Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    Japan's economy contracts 0.1% in third quarter, first decline in a year
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    According to preliminary figures released by the Cabinet Office, inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.02% from the previous quarter, missing economists' expectations of 0.2% annualized growth.

    Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, declined 0.3% for the second consecutive quarter. Higher prices, a major earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and heavy rainfall in August contributed to weaker consumer activity.

    “Had consumption been a bit stronger, GDP might have eked out a slight gain,” said Hirohito Hatanaka, an economist at Daiwa Institute of Research, warning that household spending could remain weak in the coming months.

    Meanwhile, business investment increased 1.6%, supported by demand for labor-saving technologies, digitalization and artificial intelligence. Exports fell 0.2%, while imports rose 2.5%.

    The latest figures are being closely monitored for potential implications for the Bank of Japan's monetary policy ahead of its December 17-18 meeting. Economists expect a possible interest rate hike, although weaker consumer spending could complicate the decision.

    Earlier, it was reported Japan eyes a 60 trillion yen defense budget, targets AI and drone warfare. 

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