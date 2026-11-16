Japan's economy contracts 0.1% in third quarter, first decline in a year

According to preliminary figures released by the Cabinet Office, inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.02% from the previous quarter, missing economists' expectations of 0.2% annualized growth.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, declined 0.3% for the second consecutive quarter. Higher prices, a major earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and heavy rainfall in August contributed to weaker consumer activity.

“Had consumption been a bit stronger, GDP might have eked out a slight gain,” said Hirohito Hatanaka, an economist at Daiwa Institute of Research, warning that household spending could remain weak in the coming months.

Meanwhile, business investment increased 1.6%, supported by demand for labor-saving technologies, digitalization and artificial intelligence. Exports fell 0.2%, while imports rose 2.5%.

The latest figures are being closely monitored for potential implications for the Bank of Japan's monetary policy ahead of its December 17-18 meeting. Economists expect a possible interest rate hike, although weaker consumer spending could complicate the decision.

Earlier, it was reported Japan eyes a 60 trillion yen defense budget, targets AI and drone warfare.