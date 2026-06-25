Japanese zoo reports laser incident targeting macaque Punch’s enclosure

The incident, believed to have occurred about a week ago, did not harm the monkeys, but officials warned it could have caused stress or even blindness.

“It is extremely dangerous. We will take firm action, such as immediately expelling (laser pointer) users from the zoo,” a zoo official said.

悲しくて涙が出てくる😭💧



市川市動植物園の

パンチくんに

レーザーポインターが

照射された💢😱



誰がやった——



パンチが失明したら

どう責任を取るんだ😭💢



飼育員さんの努力も

全世界の応援も

全部踏みにじった😭



これ以上

傷つけないで‼️🔥



パンチは

世界中の宝物なんだから😭#ichikawazoo… — 可愛くノ一 🇯🇵🌸 (@hokkori_buzz) June 24, 2026

悲しくて涙が出てくる😭💧



市川市動植物園の

パンチくんに

レーザーポインターが

照射された💢😱



誰がやった——



パンチが失明したら

どう責任を取るんだ😭💢



飼育員さんの努力も

全世界の応援も

全部踏みにじった😭



これ以上

傷つけないで‼️🔥



パンチは

世界中の宝物なんだから😭#ichikawazoo… — 可愛くノ一 🇯🇵🌸 (@hokkori_buzz) June 24, 2026

Punch, born in July, was abandoned by his mother and later given an orangutan plush toy by zookeepers for comfort. The zoo's social media updates about the young macaque attracted widespread attention and increased visitor numbers.

Earlier, it was reported that two U.S. nationals were each fined 300,000 yen ($1,876) for trespassing into the enclosure of Punch.