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    Japanese zoo reports laser incident targeting macaque Punch’s enclosure

    10:50, 25 June 2026

    A zoo in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo reported that someone pointed a laser at the enclosure of Punch, a macaque who went viral online, and later posted a video of the act, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kyodo.

    Japanese zoo reports laser incident targeting macaque Punch’s enclosure
    Photo credit: Straight Times' official X account

    The incident, believed to have occurred about a week ago, did not harm the monkeys, but officials warned it could have caused stress or even blindness.

    “It is extremely dangerous. We will take firm action, such as immediately expelling (laser pointer) users from the zoo,” a zoo official said.

    Punch, born in July, was abandoned by his mother and later given an orangutan plush toy by zookeepers for comfort. The zoo's social media updates about the young macaque attracted widespread attention and increased visitor numbers.

    Earlier, it was reported that two U.S. nationals were each fined 300,000 yen ($1,876) for trespassing into the enclosure of Punch.

     

    Punch World News Japan Asia Animals
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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