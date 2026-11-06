Japanese real wages grow 2.2% in September, extending growth streak

The increase was driven by higher base pay following the annual spring labor negotiations, known as shunto, as well as a slower pace of inflation compared with the previous year.

The nine-month growth streak marks the longest consecutive period of rising real wages since a 12-month run recorded between February 2016 and January 2017.

Meanwhile, nominal wages per worker, including base salaries and overtime payments, rose by 4.6% year on year to 311,409 yen, according to preliminary figures covering businesses with five or more employees.

Regular pay, which mainly consists of base salaries, increased by 3.7% to 279,182 yen. The figure has recorded growth of at least 3% for nine consecutive months.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan saw births rise for the first time in 11 years.