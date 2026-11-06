Japanese real wages grow 2.2% in September, extending growth streak
Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages increased by 2.2% in September compared with the same month last year, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth, according to data released by the country's labor ministry on Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Jiji Press.
The increase was driven by higher base pay following the annual spring labor negotiations, known as shunto, as well as a slower pace of inflation compared with the previous year.
The nine-month growth streak marks the longest consecutive period of rising real wages since a 12-month run recorded between February 2016 and January 2017.
Meanwhile, nominal wages per worker, including base salaries and overtime payments, rose by 4.6% year on year to 311,409 yen, according to preliminary figures covering businesses with five or more employees.
Regular pay, which mainly consists of base salaries, increased by 3.7% to 279,182 yen. The figure has recorded growth of at least 3% for nine consecutive months.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan saw births rise for the first time in 11 years.