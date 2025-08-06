Japanese population down record 900,000, 16th straight yr of decline
15:19, 6 August 2025
The population of Japanese nationals in 2024 fell by around 908,000 from a year earlier to 120,653,227, declining for the 16th straight year and recording the largest reduction since the current method of tracking began in 1968, government data showed Wednesday, Kyodo reports.
The latest figures come as policymakers continue to struggle to reverse falling birthrates and regional depopulation.
Earlier, it was reported the number of economically active seniors hits a record high in South Korea in 2025.