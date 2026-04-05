Japan zoo launches rare orangutan breeding program

At Tobe Zoological Park in Ehime Prefecture, 15-year-old male Bornean orangutan Hayato has reached breeding age, but finding a partner in Japan has been difficult due to the species’ critically endangered status.

The breakthrough came in 2018 when Taman Safari Indonesia proposed a joint conservation project. This led to a formal wildlife conservation agreement in 2024 and a breeding loan deal in April 2025. In December 2025, the zoo welcomed Jennifer, a 15-year-old female orangutan from Indonesia, raising the zoo’s orangutan population to three.

Jennifer has been on public display since March and is already attracting many visitors. Bornean orangutans typically reach breeding age between 12 and 15.

“She is smart, gentle, and loves to eat- especially oranges from Ehime Prefecture,” said her keeper, Eriko Inoue, expressing hope that the pairing will succeed. She added that Jennifer’s presence also helps raise awareness about the challenges facing wild orangutans.