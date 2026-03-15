Japan weighs building LNG carriers for 1st time since 2019

The effort is expected to become part of a broader investment strategy promoted by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration, aimed at strengthening the nation’s economic security and supporting key industries.

One proposal under consideration involves the country’s largest shipbuilder, Imabari Shipbuilding Co., using some production facilities belonging to Oshima Shipbuilding Co. in Nagasaki Prefecture to construct LNG carriers.

The topic will be discussed further during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The meeting will bring together specialists in shipbuilding, maritime transport, and energy, reflecting the project’s close connection to national energy policy.

Japan has fallen behind competitors such as China and South Korea in overall shipbuilding output, particularly in the LNG carrier sector. The last LNG vessels built in Japan were delivered in 2019 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Shipbuilding has been identified as one of 17 priority sectors in the government’s investment plan. The administration aims to secure about 1 trillion yen (roughly $6.3 billion) in combined public and private investment over the next decade to support facility upgrades and technological innovation in the industry.

Earlier, it was reported Japan's ruling bloc led by Takaichi rams the fiscal year 2026 budget through the lower house.