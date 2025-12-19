Japan views Kazakhstan as leading partner in Central Asia

In an interview with the Jibek Joly TV, Yasutoshi Nishimura noted that Central Asia as a whole is of great interest to Japan, but Kazakhstan is regarded as one of the biggest and most important countries in the region in terms of its geographical location, political stability, and resource potential.

“Your country is rich in natural resources. So far, we import oil and uranium and this time we start importing critical minerals, which is very important for us,” he said.

He also noted that population growth, the increase in the number of foreign students, and sustainable economic development create a solid foundation for mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

"We have win-win relationships. We have a bipartisan parliamentary group. Today we had a very good discussion, exchange of opinions with His Excellency President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Yasutoshi Nishimura noted.

Speaking about the humanitarian dimension of relations, the representative of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party highly praised Kazakhstan’s participation in the Expo in Osaka this year. According to him, more than one million Japanese people visited the Kazakh pavilion. The expert also recalled plans to launch direct air services soon, which are expected to expand cultural and educational exchanges.

“Many Japanese companies want to invest in Kazakhstan - not only economically, but also culturally and in the field of sport,” he added.

As an example of “soft power,” he cited the popularity of wrestling as well as the recognition of Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin in Japan. According to him, sports and cultural ties complement economic partnership.

Ahead of the “Central Asia - Japan” summit, Yasutoshi Nishimura expressed hope that the meeting would become an important stage in the development of regional dialogue.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.