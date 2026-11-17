At a summit in Manila, Philippines, the four countries’ leaders also agreed to bolster cooperation to counter cyberattacks, which are increasing rapidly. They released a joint statement outlining the planned drill and the cybersecurity cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, U.S. President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting. Trump underscored the growing importance of anti-submarine warfare.

The Manila gathering was the first Quad summit since September 2024 and also the first since the second Trump administration began in January 2025.

Sanae Takaichi sought to demonstrate the unity of Japan, the United States, Australia and India ahead of the first-ever summit among the United States, China and Russia, scheduled for Thursday.

As written earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a trilateral China-Russia-U.S. summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on November 19.