Japan, US, Australia, and India unite on rare earth strategy

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters that officials from the four countries would work out the details in the coming months, aiming to present the project at the Quad leaders' summit in New Delhi this fall.

Although the Quad is not a military alliance, it is widely seen as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region. The group’s cooperation spans areas from maritime security and infrastructure to healthcare and emerging technologies.

China is currently the dominant player in the global supply of rare earth elements, which are vital for modern technologies. The ministers stressed that relying on a single country for processing and producing critical minerals leaves economies vulnerable to price manipulation, economic coercion, and supply disruptions, posing risks to both national and economic security.

Following a similar agreement reached by G7 leaders last month, Quad ministers once again emphasized the importance of building diversified and resilient global supply chains.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Japan, Australia, and India as “very important strategic partners” for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. He noted that Quad cooperation would benefit not only its member countries but also many others, as it involves both security and economic development.

The ministers also reaffirmed their “strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion,” referring to tensions in the South and East China Seas. They condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The Quad originated from the coordinated humanitarian response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. It was elevated to the foreign ministerial level in 2019 under President Trump and then to the leadership level in 2021 under President Biden.

Despite Donald Trump’s general skepticism towards multilateral approaches, the Quad has remained a priority for him. It is expected that his first trip to Asia in his second term may coincide with the group’s upcoming summit.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on why rare earth metals have suddenly become popular.