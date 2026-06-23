Japan university prepares to conduct womb transplant clinical trials

It is initially considering three women, including at least one born without a uterus. Future candidates may include women who had their wombs removed due to cancer.

Patients would attempt pregnancy using frozen eggs fertilized with their partner’s sperm.

A working group has been formed, led by obstetrics and gynecology professor Iori Kisu.

The university hopes to apply for internal screening by year-end.

Emphasis is placed on gaining broad societal understanding before proceeding.

Both patients and donors face significant surgical risks. A lack of a womb is not life-threatening, raising questions about medical necessity.

The Japanese Association of Medical Sciences approved limited trials in 2021, but none have yet been conducted.

Over 150 uterus transplants have been performed worldwide, resulting in more than 70 births.

A review of 91 cases between 2000 and 2024 showed 36 mothers delivering 44 babies. Of those mothers, 27 had complications, including hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, and 33 gave birth before the 37-week mark, a situation known as preterm birth.

As reports noted, maternal mortality in Kazakhstan decreased by 35% over the past three years, while infant mortality dropped by 24%, reaching the lowest levels since independence.