Japan to release extra 20 days' worth of oil reserve from May

The plan was revealed at a ministerial meeting to address the Middle East situation and will follow the nation's ongoing release of some 50 days' worth of oil to the market, which began in mid-March, from reserves held by the state, the private sector and oil-producing Gulf countries.

As Japan prepares for a potential prolonged disruption in crude oil supplies, Takaichi stated at a partially open meeting to media, "We will take every possible measure to ensure a stable supply of crude oil."

Japan relies on the Middle East for more than 90 percent of its crude oil imports, most of which pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments which Iran effectively blocked after the launch of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Washington and Tehran agreed to a conditional two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, just before a deadline unilaterally set by U.S. President Donald Trump expired for Tehran to reopen the strait or face the destruction of its critical infrastructure.