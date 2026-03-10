EN
    Japan to raise foreigners' residency-linked fees

    12:52, 10 March 2026

    Japan’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to significantly raise the ceiling on fees for foreigners’ residence status applications - by up to 30 times - and to establish a prearrival electronic travel authorization system, JIJI PRESS reported.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    The proposed revision to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law would mark the first adjustment to fee limits since 1981. The government aims to pass the amendment during the current Diet session.

    At the end of 2025, foreign residents in Japan reached a record 4.13 million. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration says the higher fees will help secure funding for measures related to foreigners.

    Under the bill, the maximum fee for changing residence status or extending a stay would rise to 100,000 yen, while the ceiling for permanent residence applications would increase to 300,000 yen. Currently, all three categories are capped at 10,000 yen.

    Previously, it was reported that Japan's real wages in January rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier, marking the first gain in 13 months.

