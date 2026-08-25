Japan to begin reusing Fukushima decontamination soil in regional cities

The program will initially use the soil for flowerbeds at government buildings in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan, and Saitama, north of Tokyo. The decision was announced Tuesday following a meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

The initiative will mark the first use of soil from Fukushima decontamination work outside Tokyo, apart from demonstration projects conducted in Fukushima Prefecture itself.

The soil was generated during cleanup operations following the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. The facility suffered three reactor meltdowns after a powerful earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan in March 2011.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the reuse of the soil would be an important step toward the government’s goal of completing its final disposal outside Fukushima by March 2045.

Kihara also called for the initiative to be expanded to government branch offices in other regional cities and urged authorities to strengthen public communication regarding the safety of the reused soil.

Earlier, it was reported that a major earthquake occurred in Ibaraki Prefecture early Sunday morning, rocking eastern Japan areas including Tokyo, and leaving at least 37 injured.