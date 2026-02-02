Japan starts over-the-counter sales of morning-after pills to all ages

The emergency contraceptive, NorLevo, is most effective within 72 hours after unprotected sex and must be taken in front of a pharmacist at the point of purchase. While widely available without prescription in many countries, Japan had until now required a doctor’s approval.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare published a list of authorized pharmacies, detailing staff numbers, gender, and consultation availability outside business hours.

Only facilities meeting strict requirements, such as ensuring privacy and cooperating with nearby obstetricians and gynecologists, are permitted to stock the pill.

The suggested retail price is 7,480 yen ($50) per pill and it is not obtainable online.

Pharmacists will use a checklist to confirm eligibility, and women are advised to take a pregnancy test or consult a gynecologist three weeks after use, as the pill does not guarantee prevention.

The pill can only be purchased by the person requiring it, and is not available to third parties or men.

