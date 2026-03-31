Japan sets up working group to discuss securing critical goods

The working group will hold concrete discussions on measures to secure petroleum products in a steady manner amid Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil chokepoint, in the wake of military attacks on Tehran by the United States and Israel.

Expecting that the situation will not be resolved anytime soon, Japan will promptly work on diversifying procurement routes.

Speaking at the day's meeting of related ministers on the Middle East situation, which was held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi said, "We'll thoroughly inspect the supply situation of critical products and consider detailed measures that take into account our entire supply chain, including the overseas part."

Headed by industry minister Ryosei Akazawa, who was appointed minister in charge of securing stable supplies of critical materials on Monday, the working group will also consist of director-general-level officials from government ministries and agencies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan intends to pivot to Kazakh oil amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis.